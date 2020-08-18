Div Com takes stock of deficit rainfall situation

Stresses on making fool-proof action plan in case drought -like situation arises

SRINAGAR: Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole today chaired a meeting of concerned officers to take stock of the water crises like situation looming due to dry season and no rainfall in nearly past 3 months.

During the meeting, the Div Com reviewed the functioning of Water Supply Schemes, Irrigation schemes, functioning of Power Projects and other related issues to be affected by deficit rainfall across Kashmir.

The Div Com while addressing the meeting said that though there is no drought like situation at present, however, a fool-proof action plan and all related arrangements should be put in place to meet any challenge in case dry season continues for a longer period.

To mitigate portable water supply crises in affected areas, the Div Com instructed concerned to use water tankers and ensure continuous supply to the residents in these areas.

The Div Com on the occasion took stock of the affected WSS and Irrigation schemes due to the low water level and directed concerned to facilitate required irrigation supply to paddy, maize and other crops through community and individual bore well in all affected areas so that the yield is not damaged due to water supply shortage.

He urged people to ensure judicious use of water to ensure there is no scarcity anywhere.

The meeting was informed that farmers irrigating orchards during the day can have adverse impact on the yield and instead they should water their orchards during night times.

The meeting also discussed measures to be taken for sustenance of trees health, next year yield, wildlife, fish population that is likely to get affected due to deficit rainfall.

Among others, the meeting was attended by Additional Commissioner Kashmir, Tasaduq Mir, Director MeT, Sonam Lotus, CE, PHE, Iftikhar Ahad, CE, I&FC, Iftikhar Kakroo, Director Horticulture, Ajaz Ahmad Bhat, DD, Agriculture and other concerned.

