CRPF ASI injured in Kulgam militant attack

Anantnag: An Assistant Sub-Inspector of the CRPF was wounded after militants attacked a mobile bunker of forces in Nehama village of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district.
The injured ASI has been identified as S Sukumar of 18 Bn. CRPF.
“He has a bullet injury to his foot and is stable. He has been rushed to the hospital, however, for treatment,” a senior police official from Kulgam district told Kashmir Reader.
The attack was carried out by militants outside a forces camp in Nehama at about 8:50 pm on Monday.
“The mobile bunker was parked outside the camp when militants, owing to darkness, opened indiscriminate fire towards the bunker,” the official said, adding that the CRPF men also opened fire in retaliation.
The militants, the official said, fled the scene soon.
The area, as per police, has been cordoned off and searches are being carried out to try and nab the attackers.