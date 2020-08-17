Cross-LoC firing in Uri

Baramulla: Troops of India and Pakistan on Sunday exchanged gunfire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Uri of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.
Official sources said that Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire and fired at several Indian Army posts in Kamalkote sector of Uri. They said the gunfire was retaliated to by the Indian Army and the cross-firing continued for hours.
A senior police officered confirm that both armies exchanged fire at the LoC but said it was lighter than in the recent past and there was no injury or damage to property in the area.
Local people of the area said that they were gripped by fear due to the exchange of firing at the border.