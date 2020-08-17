Covid kills 15 more in Kashmir Of 449 new cases in J&K, 129 from Srinagar

Srinagar: Fifteen more deaths were reported on Sunday due to Covid-19 during the past 24 hours, taking the toll of victims to 542, while 449 fresh cases were detected of the infection.

According to officials, five of the deceased were from Pulwama district, two each from Srinagar, Budgam, and Bandipora districts, one each from Baramulla, Anantnag, Shopian, and Ganderbal districts of Kashmir valley.

So far, 542 deaths have been reported in Jammu and Kashmir including 501 in Kashmir and 41 in Jammu division. Srinagar district with 173 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Baramulla (88), Budgam (40), Pulwama (40), Kulgam (31), Shopian (25), Anantnag (38), Kupwara (33), Bandipora (20), and the lowest in Ganderbal (13).

In Jammu division, Jammu district with 29 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Rajouri (3), two each from Doda, Udhampur and Poonch, one each from Ramban, Kathua, and Samba districts of Jammu division.

On Sunday, Jammu and Kashmir reported 449 fresh Covid-19 cases, including 76 travellers, taking the overall tally to 28,470.

Among them, 349 cases were reported from Kashmir valley, while 100 were reported from Jammu division.

As per officials, Srinagar reported highest single-day cases at 129, followed by Bandipora 43, Baramulla 42, Budgam 31, Kupwara 27, Ganderbal 25, Pulwama 24, Anantnag 23, and Shopian 5.

In Jammu division, Jammu district reported highest single-day cases at 58, followed by Samba and Kathua at 8 each, 7 each from Pulwama and Reasi, Rajouri 6, Udhampur and Doda 3 each.

With the new cases, the total tally has risen to 28,470, which include 22,093 in Kashmir and 6,377 in Jammu.

Officials said that 267 infected patients recovered and were discharged from hospitals on Sunday, including 170 from Kashmir and 97 from Jammu division. With this, the total number of recovered patients has reached to 20,943, which include 16,201 from Kashmir and 4,742 from Jammu division.

Out of the total 7,93,537 tests results available, only 28,470 have turned positive, while all remaining have been reported negative, said the officials.

J&K now has 6,985 active cases, in which 5,391 are from Kashmir and 1,594 from Jammu.

