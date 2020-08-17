CASO in Sopore comes under fire

Baramulla: Militants on Sunday fired upon government forces while they were conducting a cordon and search operation (CASO) in a Sopore village in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.
Police sources said that a joint team of government forces on Sunday launched a search operation in the orchards of Malmapanpora and Warpora following a tip received about suspicious movement in the area.
During the search operation, militants hidden in orchards fired upon the search party of government forces and ran away.
Soon after the firing, additional troops were rushed to the area. The search operation is still continuing there, police sources said, adding that all the entry and exit points of the orchards have been sealed.
Before this, news of an attack on a local sarpanch went viral on social media in Sopore. The Sopore police denied any such attack and called the reports baseless and false.
Local people of the area said that they heard a few gunshots coming from the orchards and then teams of government forces were seen rushing towards the area. The gunshots and the sight of troops created a sense of fear among the locals, they said.