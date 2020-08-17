422 more COVID-19 cases take J&K tally to 28892

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday reported 422 more COVID-19 infections taking the overall tally to 28892.
While 341 cases were detected in Kashmir, the remaining 81 cases were detected in Jammu division, the government’s COVID-19 bulletin for the day read.
As per the data, the death toll related to the disease has risen to 548 in J&K- 507 in Kashmir valley and 41 in Jammu division.
There are 7048 active COVID-19 cases in J&K while 21296 patients have recovered from the disease.
