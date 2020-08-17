2 CRPF personnel, policeman killed as militants attack forces party in Baramulla’s Kreeri

Srinagar: A policeman was killed and two CRPF personnel injured after militants attacked forces in Kreeri area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.
A senior police officer confirmed that militants fired upon a joint Naka party. The fire was retaliated by forces triggering an brief exchange of firing.
During exchange of firing a policeman (SPO) identified as Muzaffar Ahmad was killed and two CRPF troopers were injured. They were shifted to nearby hospital, the officer said.
He said that there are chances of encounter as the militants have been surrounded by forces.GNS
