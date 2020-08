Srinagar: Two CRPF personnel injured in a shootout with militants in Kreeri area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district succumbed to their injuries taking the forces’ toll to 3.

An SPO identified as Muzaffar Ahmad was also killed in the shootout.

Till this report was being filed more reinforcement was brought to the area to the nab the attackers.(GNS)

