LG hoists tricolour in Srinagar

Srinagar: Amid tight security arrangements, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday took salute at Sher-i-Kashmir stadium in Srinagar.

The main event was held in the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir where the LG hoisted Tricolour.

In his message on 74th Independence Day,, Sinha hoped and wished that the endeavour to strengthen cultural relations shall not be restricted to a specific area, rather people of Jammu and Kashmir should forge strong relations with each and every region of the country.

Referring to the abrogation of Article 370 and Article 35-A in August last year, he said the Government of India took not one or two, but historic 50 decisions to transform the face of the region. “A new era of normalcy and development has dawned due to the changes effected in the last year; a new journey has been undertaken,” he said.

Referring to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s doctrine of ‘Insaniyat, Jamhooriyat and Kashmiriyat’, Sinha lamented that humanity conceded defeat to terrorism for decades in Kashmir, democracy suffered at the hands of vested interests and Kashmiriyat was massacred to appease the hatred that ensued.

Among those present on the occasion were High Court Chief Justice Gita Mittal, Judges of the High Court, Advisors to the Lt Governor, Members of Parliament; Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam, Director General of Police, Dilbag Singh, former Legislators; senior civil, police and Army officers, political and social activists, prominent citizens, media persons and the citizenry.

