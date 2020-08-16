7 more deaths, 532 new cases

734 patients recover in past 24 hours, now J&K has 6,818 active cases and 20,676 recovered

Srinagar: Seven more deaths were recorded due to Covid-19 during the past 24 hours, taking the toll of victims to 527 in the region, whereas 532 fresh cases took the Covid tally to over 28k in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

According to officials, two deceased persons were from Srinagar, one each from Baramulla, Kupwara and Ganderbal districts of Kashmir, and two from Jammu district.

So far, 486 deaths have been reported in Kashmir and 41 in Jammu division related to Covid-19. Srinagar district with 171 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Baramulla (87), Budgam (38), Pulwama (35), Kulgam (31), Shopian (24), Anantnag (37), Kupwara (33), Bandipora (18), and the lowest in Ganderbal (12) in Kashmir division.

In Jammu division, Jammu district with 29 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Rajouri (3), two each in Doda, Udhampur and Poonch, one each in Ramban, Kathua, and Samba districts.

On Saturday, Jammu and Kashmir reported 532 fresh Covid-19 cases, including 66 travellers, taking the overall tally to 28,021.

Among them, 424 cases were reported from Kashmir valley and 108 from Jammu division.

As per officials, Srinagar reported on Saturday a total of 110 new cases, followed by Bandipora at 81, Ganderbal 45, Budgam 40, Anantnag and Kupwara 39 each, Baramulla 36, Pulwama 13, Shopian 11, and Kulgam 10.

In Jammu division, Jammu district reported single-day cases at 64, followed by Samba 13, Kathua 10, Reasi and Poonch 5 each, Udhampur 4, Doda 3, Rajouri 2, Ramban and Kishtwar one each.

With the new cases, the total tally has risen to 28,021, which include 21,744 in Kashmir and 6,277 in Jammu.

Officials said that 734 infected patients recovered and were discharged from hospitals on Saturday, including 604 from Kashmir and 130 from Jammu division. With this, the total number of recovered patients has reached to 20,676, which include 16,031 from Kashmir and 4,645 from Jammu division.

Out of the total 7,85,475 tests results available, only 28,021 have turned positive, while all remaining have been reported negative, said the officials.

J&K has 6,818 active cases, in which 5,227 are from Kashmir, and 1,591 from Jammu.

