Srinagar: The authorities are restoring 4G internet services in Ganderbal and Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir tonight.

Official sources said that the high speed internet is being restored in Ganderbal district of the central Kashmir at 9 p.m. tonight.

Confirming it, a top police officer said that 4G internet will be restored on trial basis and would be reviewed from time to time.(GNS)

