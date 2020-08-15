Tight security ahead of I-Day in Kashmir

Srinagar: Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir have beefed up security arrangements in order to ensure a peaceful Independence Day on Saturday.

The main official Independence Day function in Srinagar will be held at the Sher-i-Kashmir cricket stadium where tight security arrangements have been made. The road leading to the venue has been barricaded and civilian traffic not allowed to ply there. A heavy contingent of government forces carrying assault rifles were deployed around the stadium.

Security forces also intensified frisking operations across Kashmir especially in the capital city of Srinagar.

In Srinagar policemen joined by CRPF troops had erected barriers at various points to carry out searches of people and vehicles.

Large contingents of police and paramilitary forces have been deployed in Lal Chowk, Budshah Chowk, Jehangir Chowk, Hari Singh High Street, Maisuma, Dalgate and other areas of Srinagar to thwart any untoward incident.

Armoured vehicles of police and paramilitary forces were seen at many road junctions.

Vehicles are being thoroughly checked before being allowed to enter the city.

Markets here are already closed because of the ongoing pandemic and lockdown.

There was also minimal private movement on the city roads on Friday.

Similar precautionary measures with respect to security arrangements have been made in other districts of the valley, the officials said.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha will preside over the Independence Day function on Saturday. This will be first Independence Day function since Jammu and Kashmir became a union territory.

