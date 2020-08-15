Militants strike in Srinagar, kill 2 policemen

Jaish responsible for attack: IGP

Srinagar: Two policemen were killed and another injured after militants struck in Srinagar on Friday ahead of August 15.

Around 9:30 am, militants opened indiscriminate firing at joint naka party of government forces at Gulshan Nagar area of Nowgam in Srinagar.

Three policemen sustained grievous injuries and were removed to hospital for treatment of their injuries. However, two among them succumbed to their injuries. They were identified as Fayaz Ahmad and Ishfaq Ayoub of IRP 20th Bn.

Government forces immediately rushed to the spot and cordoned off the area in search of assailants, it added.

The attack comes amid heightened security in Kashmir Valley on eve of August 15. Government forces have been deployed on roads amid lockdown prevailing in the Valley. Searches and frisking of vehicles was being carried on roads at many places in the city. Shops are shuttered public traffic off the roads in the face of the prevailing lockdown.

Soon after the attack, Kashmir Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar said Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) carried out the attack.

He told reporters that they identified attackers and they will be “neutralised” by forces.

He said the cops showed restraint by not firing indiscriminately given the rush of civilians at the time of the attack.

“We have such inputs every year before August 15 and January 26. We had inputs that they will try (an attack) in some area. The boys were alert and prepared, but they (the militants) came from the rear side and fired on them.

“We have cordoned off the area and the searches are on. This is a narrow lane and there was civilian movement and if our boys would have retaliated, there would have been loss of civilian, so they exercised restraint,” Kumar said.

