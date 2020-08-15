Jal Shakti Mission fails to quench thirst of many Shopian villages

Shopian: Even after the launch of Jal Shakti Mission, drinking water has remained a distant dream for many Shopian villages who face water scarcity for two decades and use water contaminated canals too after walking huge distances on foot.

The villages which are facing drinking water problems include Amshipora, CheckAmshipora, Chotipora, Mirzapora, Check-Shamsipora and adjoining localities. Villagers said that they do not dream of government jobs or other facilities but the area is yearn for drops of water.

Locals said that they spent Rs 500 daily for the charges of the load carrier by which they fetch water some kilometers away. “Even in this intense heat when men folk leave for work, our women are forced to bring water for drinking purposes on their heads,” said Mujeeb Ahmad, a local. He said that the drinking water scarcity in the area is not new but continued for two decades.

Officials from Jal Shakti Abhiyan or public health engineering department said that cutting of pipelines by orchardists is responsible for present water issues in the area.

Locals allege that the schemes meant for the area either disappeared or have not been completed by the authorities.

Another local from Chotipora said that if you have not seen a lady fetching water from a far away canal you have not been here before. “Our repeated requests were not heard by those holding chairs and now nobody marries their daughters in our area because they know what will happen with them,” Bashir Ahmad said adding that being a backward area is the another reason that officials have ignored them.

Locals said that those who don’t afford vehicles and have no manpower to fetch water , they use water from dirty canals which can result in the outbreak of another epidemic.

Executive engineer Jal Shakti department, Shopian, Irfan UL Islam admitted that there is prevailing water scarcity in the area but cutting of pipelines by orchardists for irrigation of orchards is the reason. “The area is having water problems but not like this. We have sent a team to restore the services and a scheme on priority basis has been sanctioned and we are waiting for approval of funds so that this long pending problem can be ended for all,” he said .

