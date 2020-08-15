2 militant associates arrested in Tral: Police

AWANTIPORA: Two militant associates of the Jaish- e-Mohammed were on Friday arrested in Tral area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district, police said.
The duo identified as Reyaz Ahmad Bhat resident of Amirabad Tral and Mohd Umer Tantray resident of Aripal Tral was held by Awantipora Police along with 42 RR and 180 battalion of the CRPF, police added.
It said the duo has been involved in providing shelter, logistics and other support to the JeM militants as well as in transporting arms/ ammunition of the militants in Tral and Awantipora areas.
A police official said that incriminating material including explosive substance has been recovered from them.
He said a case under relevant sections of law has been registered against the duo at Police station Tral.
AWANTIPORA: Two militant associates of the Jaish- e-Mohammed were on Friday arrested in Tral area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district, police said.