With 11 deaths, toll crosses 500-mark in J&K

Srinagar: Eleven deaths were recorded due to Covid-19 on Thursday taking the toll of victims to 509. Besides, 536 fresh cases were detected taking Covid tally to near 27k mark in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.

According to officials, three deceased persons were from Srinagar, two from Budgam, one each from Baramulla, Pulwama, Kupwara and Ganderbal districts of Kashmir valley. One deceased person was reported from Jammu district, and one from Poonch district in Jammu division.

So far 509 deaths have been reported in Jammu and Kashmir including 470 in Kashmir, and 39 in Jammu division. Srinagar district with 163 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Baramulla (86), Budgam (38), Pulwama (33), Kulgam (31), Shopian (24), Anantnag (35), Kupwara (31), Bandipora (18), and the lowest in Ganderbal (11).

In Jammu division, Jammu district with 27 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Rajouri (3), two each from Doda, Udhampur and Poonch, one each from Ramban, Kathua, and Samba districts of Jammu division.

On Tuesday, Jammu and Kashmir reported 536 fresh Covid-19 cases, including 124 travellers, taking the overall tally to 26, 949.

Among them, 438 cases were reported from Kashmir valley, while as 98 were reported from Jammu division.

As per the officials, Srinagar reported single-day cases at 144, followed by Bandipora 54, Baramulla and Kupwara 46 each, Ganderbal 41, Budgam 36, Pulwama 33, Anantnag 16, Kulgam 14 and Shopian 8.

While as in Jammu division, Jammu district reported single- day cases at 49, followed by Reasi 15, Kathua 10, Samba 8, Poonch 5, 3 each in Rajouri, Ramban and Doda, one each in Udhampur and Kishtwar.

In Kashmir valley, Srinagar tops the list with 6577 total cases followed by Baramulla with 2303, Pulwama 1983, Kulgam 1674, Shopian 1545, Anantnag 1680, Budgam 1677, Kupwara 1394, Bandipora 1251, and Ganderbal 815.

In Jammu, the Jammu district has recorded highest number of total cases at 1776, followed by Rajouri 774, Ramban 619, Kathua 636, Udhampur 634, Samba 541, Doda 327, Poonch 310, Reasi 257, and Kishtwar 176. With the new cases, the total tally has risen to 26949, which include 20899 in Kashmir and 6050 in Jammu.

The officials said 779 infected patients have recovered and discharged from the hospital on Wednesday, including 561 from Kashmir and 218 from Jammu division. With this, the total- number of recovered patients has reached to 19302, which include 14991 from Kashmir, and 4311 from Jammu division.

Out of the total 7,63,211 tests results available, only 26,949 have turned positive, while all remaining have been reported negative, said the officials.

J&K has 7138 active positive- cases, in which 5438 are from Kashmir, and 1700 from Jammu.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print