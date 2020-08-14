Man made spectacle on social media, police in Anantnag intervene

Anantnag: Police here in Anantnag have finally taken cognisance of widespread uploading of videos on social media of a person said to be differently abled. Police warned that ‘miscreants’ recording and uploading such videos will be booked under law.

The said person, whom we will refer to by his first name, Shabir, lives in Khannabal area of Anantnag district and is not perfectly sound mentally. He came into limelight a couple of years ago after his imitation of some English cricket commentators went viral over social media.

Over the last few months, however, his videos, where he incoherently talks about one thing or the other, have been repeatedly shared over Twitter, Facebook and WhatsApp. Even Twitter handles and Facebook pages have sprouted in his name and are being widely followed.

“T-shirts, printed with some of his “dialogues”, are being produced and worn by youngsters in the valley,” a police source told Kashmir Reader.

“We have some videos of the said person in possession, which can trigger public anger for they are blasphemous in nature,” Burhan Kanth, Deputy SP in Anantnag, told Kashmir Reader.

He said that the person was not fully in control of his mind and some people were using it to get likes and followers on social media.

“Some people are making him even say things that have a potential to create widespread public anger. For example, things against our beloved prophet, which is unacceptable,” Kanth said.

Besides, the official said, recording/uploading the videos of such a person was sheer exploitation.

The police are also, after consultation with health officials, looking to shift Shabir to a medical facility for treatment.

“We have talked to the authorities concerned and he will soon be shifted for treatment,” he said.

He said that the police had been receiving many complaints regarding exploitation of the said person by some social media junkies. “This has to stop and for good,” Kanth said.

