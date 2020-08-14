Drug peddler arrested in Pampore along with 30 kg poppy straw

By on No Comment

Drug peddler arrested in Pampore along with 30 kg poppy straw

PAMPORE: Police on Friday arrested a drug peddler along with 30 kg poppy straw in Pampore area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.
A police statement identified the drug peddler as Abdul Hameed Ganie, a resident of Gundbal village and was arrested by a police party in the same village along with the contraband.
A case under relevant sections of law has also been registered against Ganie at Police Station Pampore.

Drug peddler arrested in Pampore along with 30 kg poppy straw added by on
View all posts by Reader correspondent →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.