540 more infections take J&K COVID-19 tally past 27,000 mark

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday reported 540 more COVID-19 infections taking the overall tally to 27489.
While 421 cases were detected in Kashmir, the remaining 119 cases were detected in Jammu division, the government’s COVID-19 bulletin for the day read.
As per the data, the death toll related to the disease has risen to 520 in J&K.
There are 7027 active COVID-19 cases in J&K while 19942 patients have recovered from the disease.
Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday reported 540 more COVID-19 infections taking the overall tally to 27489.