30 percent syllabus cut for class 10, 12 annual exams

By on No Comment

30 percent syllabus cut for class 10, 12 annual exams

Srinagar: The Jammu and government on Friday announced a 30 percent syllabus rebate for students appearing in this year’s class 10 and 12 annual examinations in view of the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown.
The announcement was made by Principal Secretary School Education Department, Asgar Hassan Samoon on Twitter.
“Syllabus for 10+2 reduced to 70 percent in JK UT. This also applies for 10th class syllabus for exams, ” he wrote.

30 percent syllabus cut for class 10, 12 annual exams added by on
View all posts by Irshad Khan →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.