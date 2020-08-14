30 percent syllabus cut for class 10, 12 annual exams

Srinagar: The Jammu and government on Friday announced a 30 percent syllabus rebate for students appearing in this year’s class 10 and 12 annual examinations in view of the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown.
The announcement was made by Principal Secretary School Education Department, Asgar Hassan Samoon on Twitter.
“Syllabus for 10+2 reduced to 70 percent in JK UT. This also applies for 10th class syllabus for exams, ” he wrote.
