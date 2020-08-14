1.7 lakh construction workers registered, another 3 lakh being registered for availing welfare schemes: L&E Deptt

Srinagar: The Department of Labour and Employment on Friday said that 1.70 lac Building and Other construction Workers were registered with the J&K, Building & Other Construction Workers Welfare Board (JKBOCWWB) amd are being provided different benefits under schemes including Educational Assistance for their Children, Death Assistance, Disease Assistance and Covid-19 Assistance.

A statement by the department said that the administration had decided to cover all eligible Building & Other Construction Workers of un-organized sector through JKBOCWWB under various schemes including PM-JAY/JKSHS.

The MMP launched on July 15 now has an ambitious target of covering about 3 lac Building & Other Construction Workers in addition to the existing 1.70 lac active workers, it added.

For achieving the said target, a Memorandum of Understanding shall be signed between Labour Commissioner, CEO, BOCWWB and CEO, State Health Agency for working out the modalities of coverage of construction workers under PM-JAY/J&K Health Schemes.

The department said that the data of workers who are already covered by the Gold Card (Ayushman Bharat) shall be segregated immediately. Labour Commissioner/CEO, J&K Building & Other Construction Workers Welfare Board shall conduct a snap survey to identify such workers within 15 days and segregate the covered and uncovered active workers and the uncovered workers shall be covered under the schemes like PM-JAY/J&K Health Schemes.

The benefits provided under J&K, BOCWWB, PM-JAY and J&K Health Scheme shall be provided not only to the present active 1.70 lac workers but also to those whose membership is renewed or are newly registered.

In this regard a meeting was held under the chairmanship of Saurabh Bhagat, Commissioner/Secretary to Government, Labour and Employment, Department, in his office Chamber on August 13 at 11.00 AM. Oficers who participated in the meeting comprise Abdul Rashid War, Labour Commissioner, Barkat Hussain Qaifi, Director Finance, Labour and Employment Department, Showkat Ahmad Rather, Additional Secretary to Government, Labour and Employment Department, Ata-ul-Munim Tak, Deputy Secretary to Government, State Health Agency.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print