J&K govt makes presence of officers above under secretary rank mandatory at this year’s I-Day functions in Srinagar, Jammu

Srinagar: The government on Thursday asked all the officers above the rank of Under Secretaries in the J&K stationed at Srinagar and Jammu to attend the main function of the August 15 Celebration at the Sher-i-Kashmir Cricket Stadium Sonawar here and Parade Ground, Jammu respectively as part of their official duty.

“Independence Day is an important national event celebrated on 15 August each year. It is the duty of every government servant to attend the function which commemorates an important turning point in the history of our Nation,” reads a circular issued by the government.

“All the officers above the rank of Under Secretaries in the Union territory stationed at Srinagar/Jammu are therefore enjoined upon to attend the main function of the Independence Day Celebration, 2020 at the Sher-i-Kashmir Cricket Stadium, Sonawar, Srinagar/Parade Ground, Jammu respectively, as part of their official duty,” it said, adding, “Any absence will be with prior permission of their immediate superior. All the Administrative Secretaries, Heads of the Departments, Managing Directors/Chief Executives of the Public Sector Undertakings are requested to ensure that all officers/officials working under their administrative control, and stationed at Srinagar/Jammu, attend the function at their respective places”

The Managing Director, J&K Road Transport Corporation Limited and the Managing Director, J&K Tourism Development Corporation Limited has been asked to ensure that the buses or canter vehicles of their Corporations are deployed for transportation of the employees of moving departments at Srinagar report at their allocated Government Colonies, Hotels, Security Zones etc at 7:30 a.m. on August 15 and facilitate to-and-fro movement of employees for attending the the function at Sher-Kashmir Cricket Stadium, Sonawar, Srinagar. (GNS)

