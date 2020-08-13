536 more infections take J&K COVID-19 tally to 26949, death toll 509

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday reported 536 more COVID-19 infections taking the overall tally to 26949.
While 438 cases were detected in Kashmir, the remaining 98 cases were detected in Jammu division, the government’s COVID-19 bulletin for the day read.
As per the data, the death toll related to the disease has risen to 509 in J&K.
There are 7138 active COVID-19 cases in J&K while 19302 patients have recovered from the disease.
