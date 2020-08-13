25-year-old among 8 die of Covid

Srinagas: Eight deaths were recorded in Jammu and Kashmir due to Covid-19 on Wednesday taking the toll of victims to 498 whereas 482 fresh cases were recorded taking the Covid tally to over 26k mark in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to officials, three deceased persons were from Srinagar, two each from Baramulla and Kupwara, one from Ganderbal district of Kashmir. The patients who died in Kashmir include a 68- year-old male from Rainawari Srinagar, a septuagenarian from Lal Bazar Srinagar, a 60- year-old male from Nawabazar Srinagar, a 60- year-old male from Alsteng Ganderbal, and a 25-year-old-male from Rafiabad in Baramulla. Among them, two deaths were reported from SMHS Hospital, while rest of them were reported from SKIMS.

So far 498 deaths have been reported in Jammu and Kashmir including 461 in Kashmir, and 37 in Jammu division. Srinagar district with 160 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Baramulla (85), Budgam (36), Pulwama (32), Kulgam (31), Shopian (24), Anantnag (35), Kupwara (30), Bandipora (18), and the lowest in Ganderbal (10). In Jammu division, Jammu district with 26 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Rajouri (3), Doda (2), Udhampur (2), one each from Ramban, Kathua, Samba and Poonch districts.

On Tuesday, Jammu and Kashmir reported 482 fresh Covid-19 cases, including 59 travellers, taking the overall tally to 26, 413. Among them, 376 cases were reported from Kashmir valley, while 106 were reported from Jammu division.

As per the officials, Srinagar reported single-day cases at 88, followed by Anantnag 53, Pulwama 52, Kupwara 42, Ganderbal 39, Budgam and Bandipora 29 each, Baramulla 26, Kulgam 17, and Shopian 1. While as in Jammu division, Jammu district reported single- day cases at 42, followed by Poonch 16, Kathua 14, Doda and Reasi 7 each, Ramban and Kishtwar 5 each, Rajouri and Samba 4 each, Udhampur 2.

In Kashmir valley, Srinagar tops the list with 6435 total cases followed by Baramulla with 2257, Pulwama 1949, Kulgam 1659, Shopian 1537, Anantnag 1665, Budgam 1641, Kupwara 1348, Bandipora 1197, and Ganderbal 773.

In Jammu, the Jammu district has recorded highest number of total cases at 1727, followed by Rajouri 771, Ramban 616, Kathua 626, Udhampur 633, Samba 533, Doda 324, Poonch 305, Reasi 242, and Kishtwar 175.

With the new cases, the total tally has risen to 26413, which include 20461 in Kashmir and 5952 in Jammu.

The officials said, 544 infected patients have recovered and discharged from the hospital on Wednesday, including 456 from Kashmir and 88 from Jammu division. With this, the total- number of recovered patients has reached to 18523, which include 14430 from Kashmir, and 4093 from Jammu division.

Out of the total 7,50,847 tests results available, only 26,413 have turned positive, while all remaining have been reported negative, said the officials. J&K has 7392 active positive- cases, in which 5570 are from Kashmir, and 1822 from Jammu.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print