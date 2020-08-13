23-year-old Reasi youth among two dead in Pampore road accident

Pampore: Two persons were killed and as many injured in a deadly road accident on Srinagar-Jammu Highway in Pampore area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Thursday.

Eyewitnesses told Kashmir Reader that a speeding dumper loaded with boulders overturned at Galander area and crashed onto a swift car in which four passengers were onboard.

They added the injured were shifted to SDH Pampore where two of them were declared brought dead.

Among the two dead, one was identified as Raja, 23, son of Jameel Ahmad resident of Reasi, currently putting up in Awantipora, while identity of other person, who is believed to be in his 40s, was being ascertained.

The injured duo was identified as Rafakat Ahmad son of Bashir Ahmad resident of Noorpora Tral and Mashook Ahmad son of Mohammad Ramzan Khanday resident of Kulgam. Both of them have been reffered to SMHS Srinagar for treatment.

