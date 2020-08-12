Will carry out DNA sampling: Police

Srinagar: Police Tuesday said that they will carry out DNA sampling of slain ‘militants’ killed in Shopian encounter for cross examination and matching purpose besides all other aspects will be investigated as per law in due course of time.

In a statement, it said that taking cognisance of the claim by the families and media reports, Police will examine the claimants and carry out DNA sampling for matching purposes. “Besides identification, police will also investigate all other aspects as per the law in due course of time,” it said.

He said that the district Police Rajouri have been approached by some families yesterday claiming that their kin went to Shopian for work and contacted them on phone on July 17. “As per families when they didn’t contact them after 17th July, they lodged a missing report at police post Peeru on August 10,” the spokesman said.

Meanwhile, social media reported that the militants killed in an operation at Shopian on July 18 were the kin of three families from Rajouri.

The police also said that apropos to its earlier press note regarding the July 18 operation, Police had provided sufficient time for identification of bodies at PCR Kashmir Srinagar. “However, the bodies could not be identified and they were buried in the presence of the Magistrate after conducting a post-mortem and lifting of DNA samples,” the police said.

It said that the army has also taken note of the family and social media claims regarding the said operation and initiated investigations.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print