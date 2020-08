Srinagar : A militant body has been found at encounter during searches in Kamrazipora area of Pulwama district on Wednesday, official sources said.

Earlier, One army solidier was killed and another injured during the brief gunfight with militants.

The injured solidier has been evacuated to 92 Base hospital for further treatment.

Till this report was being filed, searches were still going on.(GNS)

