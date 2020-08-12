NC seeks time-bound probe

Srinagar: National Conference on Tuesday demanded a time-bound, impartial probe into the incident of three missing laborers from Rajouri who as per unverified reports were killed in an encounter in Shopian.

In a joint statement, Members of Parliament Muhammad Akbar Lone and Hasnain Masoodi while expressing concern over the claims of the family of the deceased youth said the statements made by the family are very important in unravelling the truth behind the whole incident and therefore a thorough, independent and time bound probe is needed.

They said that if what the family is claiming is true then the forbearance towards such extra judicial killings in a democratic country like India was shocking and reflective of the culture of impunity.

“Only an impartial and time bound inquiry into the matter will reveal the circumstances revolving around the three missing boys. The incident has evoked widespread distress throughout J&K.

“Now that the Army has also ordered an inquiry into the incident, we can only anticipate that justice is served to the affected and circumstances revolving around the killings are made public,” they said seeking DNA testing of those killed in the encounter.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print