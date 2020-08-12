Medical qualification obtained from PaK invalid: IMC

Srinagar: The Indian Medical Council (IMC) has said that the medical qualification obtained from Pakistan administered Kashmir (PaK) will not be registered and persons possessing such certificates will not be allowed to practice modern medicine in India.

A communique issued in this regard by Rakesh Kumar Vats, Secretary General of the IMC, said that the “entire territories of UT of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are an integral part of India. Pakistan is in illegal and forcible occupation of a part of the territory”.

The communique said that any medical institution in Pak and Ladakh requires permission/recognition under IMC Act, 1956. “Such permission has not been granted to any medical college in PaK,” Vats said in the communique.

“Therefore, any qualification obtained from medical colleges located in these “illegally occupied areas of India” shall not entitle a person for grant of registration under the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956 to practice modern medicine in India, ” it added.

The notification from India about medical professionals comes days after the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan led government in Pakistan unveiled a new political map which included Indian-administered Kashmir as part of Pakistan—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print