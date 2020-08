Srinagar: Government forces on Wednesday claimed to have arrested a Lashkar Toiba militant in Hajin area of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district.

Officials said that a joint team of army’s 13RR and police in a joint operation arrested a LeT militant identified as Jehangir@Aqib @Jana resident of Kralgund, Handwara.

He had joined the LeT outfit on June 27 this year, the official said.(GNS)

