Army man injured in suspected militant attack in Sopore

Baramulla: An Army man was injured in a suspected militant attack on the forces in Hygam area of Sopore in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Wednesday.

Sources that the militants attacked the forces party at Hygam crossing, resulting in the injuries to an Army man.

Soon after the attack, 52 RR, SOG and CRPF men rushed to the spot and cordoned off the whole area to nab the attackers as per sources.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sopore, Javid Iqbal said that “we are verifying the incident as to whether it was an attack or an accidental fire.”

A massive Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) was also launched in the area, he added. (KNO)

