12 more die of Covid, toll 490

Srinagar: Twelve deaths were recorded on Tuesday due to Covid-19 in Jammu and Kashmir taking the overall toll of victims to 490.

According to officials, three deceased persons were from Srinagar, two from Anantnag, one each from Baramulla, Pulwama, Budgam, Kupwara, and Ganderbal districts of Kashmir Valley. Two deaths were reported in Jammu.

So far 490 deaths have been reported in Jammu and Kashmir including 453 in Kashmir, and 37 in Jammu division. Srinagar district with 157 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Baramulla (83), Budgam (36), Pulwama (32), Kulgam (31), Shopian (24), Anantnag (35), Kupwara (28), Bandipora (18), and the lowest in Ganderbal (9).

In Jammu division, Jammu district with 26 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Rajouri (3), Doda (2), Udhampur (2), one each from Ramban, Kathua, Samba and Poonch districts.

On Tuesday, Jammu and Kashmir reported 564 fresh Covid-19 cases, including 88 travellers, taking the overall tally to 25, 931.

Among them, 431 cases were reported from Kashmir valley, while 133 were reported from Jammu division.

As per the officials, Srinagar reported single-day cases at 90, followed by Bandipora 67, Baramulla 53, Shopian 48, Ganderbal 45, Anantnag 42, Budgam 39, Pulwama 37, Budgam 39, Kupwara 33, Kulgam 23.

While as in Jammu division, Jammu district reported single- day cases at 72, followed by Poonch 14, Kathua 10, Samba and Reasi 7 each, Ramban 6, Rajouri 4, Doda 2, Udhampur 6, Kishtwar 5.

In Kashmir valley, Srinagar tops the list with 6350 total cases followed by Baramulla with 2231, Pulwama 1897, Kulgam 1642, Shopian 1536, Anantnag 1612, Budgam 1609, Kupwara 1306, Bandipora 1168, and Ganderbal 734.

In Jammu, the Jammu district has highest number of total cases at 1685, followed by Rajouri 767, Ramban 611, Kathua 612, Udhampur 631, Samba 529, Doda 317, Poonch 289, Reasi 235, and Kishtwar 170. With the new cases, the total tally has risen to 25931, 20085 in Kashmir and 5846 in Jammu.

The officials said, 604 infected patients have recovered and discharged from the hospital on Tuesday, including 455 from Kashmir and 149 from Jammu division. With this, the total- number of recovered patients has reached to 17979, which include 13974 from Kashmir, and 4005 from Jammu division.

Out of the total 7,38,203 test results available, only 25,931 have turned positive, while all remaining have been reported negative, said the officials.

