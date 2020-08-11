Shah Faesal quits as JKPM president, political experiment apparently over

Srinagar: Bureaucrat-turned-politician Shah Faesal has stepped down as President of J&K People’s Movement party a year and half after launching it.

The move comes amid speculations of his returning to the IAS. He had resigned last year to join politics but his resignation has not been reportedly accepted so far.

Faesal has removed the designation of ‘President JKPM’ from his Twitter profile.

Faesal had already asked the JKPM to “spare him from the organisational responsibilities”, the JKPM’s Executive Committee said in a statement Monday afternoon after conducting an online meeting in this regard.

“Dr Shah Faesal had informed State Executive Members that he is not in a position to continue with political activities and wants to be freed from the responsibilities of the organisation, ” the statement added.

While the Executive Committee has accepted Faesal’s “request so that he can better continue with his life and contribute whichever way he chooses”, the party has appointed Vice President Feroze Peerzada as the interim President till formal elections are held.

The JKPM statement said that Faesal’s “contribution as a well-wisher of the people of J&K was recalled and best wishes were accorded to him”.

Faesal had launched the JKPM in March 2019 amid much fanfare.

