Pranab Mukherjee tests positive

New Delhi: Former President of India and veteran Congress leader, Pranab Mukherjee has contracted COVID-19, he announced on Twitter on Sunday.
“On a visit to the hospital for a separate procedure, I have tested positive for COVID19 today, ” Mukherjee wrote.
He requested the people who came in contact with him in the last week to self-isolate themselves and get tested for COVID-19.
