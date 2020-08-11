Panchayat members shifted to Gulmarg hotel

Baramulla: Many panchayat members associated with the BJP in north Kashmir have been shifted to a hotel in Gulmarg by police in the past two days. Several BDC chairpersons have also been shifted to Gulmarg where they are living in the hotel under tight security. Sources said that the government will shift all the municipal ward representatives and panchayat members in north Kashmir districts to safer places, even though these members want security at their residences and native places.

However, many BJP workers have chosen to resign from the party. A BJP worker from Baramulla district who resigned from the BJP told Kashmir Reader, “There are several areas where militants or their associates are still operating. The local police and administrative officers categorically told us that they have no orders to provide security to every worker at their village, mohalla, or town, so we decided to resign from our posts.”

Some panchayat members and municipal ward representatives have also reportedly resigned from their posts, announcing their resignation on social media.

“We resigned before the people through social media because we know militants are following it,” the BJP worker from Baramulla said.

