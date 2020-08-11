COVID-19 lockdown restrictions extended till August 15 in Budgam

Srinagar: Authorities in central Kashmir’s Budgam district extended the COVID-19 lockdown restrictions in the district in view of a spike in infections.
As per an order issued by the Deputy Commissioner Budgam, Shahbaz Ahmad Mirza, the lockdown restrictions have been extended in the district for five more days from August 11-15.
The restrictions have been imposed under section 144 of Cr PC and Disaster Management Act, 2005 and after discussion with the health authorities, who have recommended continuation of the lockdown for now.
As per the order there shall be complete lockdown across Budgam district and all the shops and business establishments in main towns shall remain closed during the said period.
Inter-district as well as intra-district movement of public transport and private vehicles has also been barred during lockdown days with only essential services vehicles and those with valid permission to ply.
Agricultural, horticultural and construction activities have been allowed though.
Srinagar: Authorities in central Kashmir’s Budgam district extended the COVID-19 lockdown restrictions in the district in view of a spike in infections.