Three Rajouri ‘labourers’ missing for 3 weeks, family files report

Srinagar: Family members of three “labourers” from Rajouri district who have been missing for the last three weeks have filed a report with police. The trio, aged 18, 21 26 years respectively, had last called their families on July 17 informing them they had reached Shopian and taken a room on rent, according to their relative.
“They last called on July 17 when they informed the families that they have reached Shopian where they have taken a room on rent,” said Lal Hussian, a relative of the missing persons. Asked why the delay in filing the missing report, he said, “We thought there are connectivity problems in Kashmir and we were waiting for their call.”
He urged authorities to take all measures to trace the trio.
Residents of Dhar Sakri in Kotranka, the trio are Imtiaz Ahmad (26), son of Sabar Hussein, Ibrar Ahmed (18), son of Bagga Khan, and Ibrar Ahmed (21), son of Mohammad Yousaf.
Station House Officer (SHO) Kotranka Mustaj Ahmed said that a written report has been received in this regard. GNS