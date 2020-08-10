Srinagar family begs missing son to return

Srinagar: Family members of a 24-year-old youth who went missing on Wednesday from his home in Old Barzulla area of Srinagar, and has reportedly joined militant ranks, appealed their son to return home, here at Press Enclave on Sunday.

Aaqib Manzoor Dar had gone missing from his home on Wednesday evening, telling his family that he was going out to play football.

The family members told reporters here that they tried reaching him on his phone, but it was switched off. For the next two days, the family along with relatives looked around for him everywhere, but failed to trace him.

After their all attempts failed, they filed a missing report at the nearest police station. They even took to social media to seek whereabouts of Aaqib.

On Friday evening, the family members were taken by shock after a purported audio clip of their son went viral on social media.

In the audio clip, their son claimed that he has joined militant ranks, and asked his parents to stop searching for him.

“I have gone on the path of Allah, and I’m safe. Don’t search for me anywhere, have patience,” the voice said in the audio.

His family members, however, have made a fervent appeal to their son to return home. The family even requested his “associates” to send him back home.

“I have undergone four surgeries till now, and I’m not able to walk and stand properly. You’re my lone son, please come back. I’m surviving on medicines, and you’re my only support. My health has deteriorated since last few days,” said Fozia Jan, her mother.

While Aaqib, in his purported audio, didn’t reveal anything about his organisation, his mother appealed, “Whatever organisation he has joined, I request them to give my son back to me. For God’s sake, please send him back.”

Wailing inconsolably, Aaqib’s younger sister appealed him to return home, while reminding him of the online classes she used to attend on his phone.

“I’ve been left alone without you, my brother. Please come back, what can I do without you. We’re all broken here. I’ve recently got admission in college, for which you accompanied me all through. You’re my ultimate guide, I miss you,” his sister, Iqra, lamented.

She too, requested the members of his “organisation” to send him back, saying Aaqib was the only son of his parents and the only brother of his sister.

