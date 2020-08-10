LG, Advisors, CS condole demise

SRINAGAR: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha has extended his heartfelt condolences on the sad demise of Dr. Mohammad Ashraf Mir, Medical Officer, Health Department.

The Lt Governor expressed deep shock on the sad demise of Dr. Mir, who lost his life at SKIMS Soura due to COVID-19, while battling with the disease.

In a condolence message, the Lt Governor prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul of this great Corona Warrior, who laid his life for welfare of the humanity and strength to the bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss.

He also conveyed his deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Dr. Mohammad Ashraf Mir, who will be deeply missed by all.

Meanwhile Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, KK Sharma and Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar have expressed profound grief over the demise of Dr Muhammad Ashraf Mir, who lost his life while battling with COVID-19, this morning at SKIMS, Soura.

AdvisorSharma, while paying homage to the deceased, said that the Doctor was a dedicated medical professional who set high standards of medical ethics by giving his best while discharging his duties during the prevailing global pandemic. “Dr. Mir was a determined and committed medico who gave away his life in the line of duty for the cause of humanity”, he asserted.

While expressing solidarity with the bereaved family members, Advisor prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul.

Also advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar also expressed deep shock and grief over the demise of Corona Warrior, Dr. Mohammad Ashraf Mir, who was working as Medical Officer at District Hospital Pulwama.

While expressing heartfelt condolences with the bereaved family, Advisor Bhatnagar paid homage to Dr. Mohammad Ashraf Mir saying that his selfless sacrifice towards his duties would be remembered for ever and will serve as an inspiration for others. He added that Dr. Ashraf laid his life as a front line warrior while working for the welfare of the society.

Advisor said that despite facing several challenges COVID Warriors like him are ensuring the safety and health of people of J&K considering it as their prime concern as a doctor.

Advisor Bhatnagar prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul and expressed deepest solidarity with the bereaved family.

Meanwhile,Chief Secretary expresses profound grief over the sad demise of Dr Muhammad Ashraf.

Describing the doctor as a dedicated and committed medical professional, the Chief Secretary said that Dr Ashraf gave away his life in the line of duty for the cause of humanity. “ Dr. Ashraf was a front line COVID warrior, who contracted COVID-19, while on duty”, Chief Secretary said.

In his condolence message, Chief Secretary, expressed solidarity with the bereaved family members of the doctor and prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul and strength to near and dear ones to bear this irreparable loss.

