Grenade hurled at Panch’s house in Tral

Anantnag: A hand grenade was hurled Monday evening at the house of a Panchayat member in Tral area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

The grenade, however, exploded outside the premise of his house causing no damage or injuries to anyone.

The Panchayat member has been identified as Bhupinder Singh, a resident of Devar village in Tral area.

“The grenade was hurled a while back. Fortunately it exploded outside the house and caused no damage,” a senior police official from the area said, adding that the area was soon cordoned off and searches were being carried out.

The attacks on Panchayat members and other people affiliated with the BJP have intensified in the Kashmir valley over last month or so.

Several people have been killed in this renewed cycle of violence, including a youth leader from north Kashmir and a few Panchayat members from south Kashmir.

Resignations of BJP workers have come thick and fast as the attacks have intensified.

