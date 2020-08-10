Dullo says shocked, terms him a dedicated Corona Warrior

SRINAGAR: Financial Commissioner, Health and Medical Education Department, Atal Dulloo, has expressed profound grief and shock over the untimely demise of Dr. Mohammad Ashraf Mir, Medical Officer District Hospital, Pulwama, who succumbed today after battling with COVID-19 infection at SKIMS Soura.
Conveying his solidarity with the bereaved family, Dulloo expressed deep condolences over the death of a dedicated corona Warrior, who was working tirelessly to save precious human lives in the wake of COVID pandemic.
He prayed to Almighty for giving enough courage to the family to bear this irreparable loss besides granting eternal peace to the departed soul.
SRINAGAR: Financial Commissioner, Health and Medical Education Department, Atal Dulloo, has expressed profound grief and shock over the untimely demise of Dr. Mohammad Ashraf Mir, Medical Officer District Hospital, Pulwama, who succumbed today after battling with COVID-19 infection at SKIMS Soura.