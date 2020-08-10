Drugs recovered at Pattan Baramulla, three held: police

Baramulla: Police in Baramulla on Sunday said that three persons were held by police near Zangam area of Pattan and drugs recovered from their possession.
In a statement Baramulla police said tha during checking at Zangam near petrol pump one auto load carrier bearing registration number Jk05C-9950 was stopped for checking in which two persons identified as Manzoor Ahmad Sada son of Mohammad Subhan resident of Pattan Satan and Bilal Ahmad Bhat son of Gulam Ahmad Bhat of Pattan ( including driver )was travelling during search of auto contraband drugs were recovered.
I this regard a case FIR number 208/2020 under section 8/21-29 NDPS act registered In this police station Pattan and further investigation is on”. Police said.
Baramulla: Police in Baramulla on Sunday said that three persons were held by police near Zangam area of Pattan and drugs recovered from their possession.