Death of doctor who died treating Covid patients widely condoled

Will be remembered as COVID-19 worrior: Mourners

Pampore: Residents, relatives, friends and colleagues bade tearful adieu to Dr Mohamed Ashraf here at Saffron town Pampore in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Sunday.

A young doctor Mohammad Ashraf Mir son of late Ghulam Hassan Mir, resident of Konibal Pampore, passed on early morning of Sunday battling COVID-19 at SKIMS Soura Srinagar.

His death was widely mourned, from locals to top officlas.

Murawath Husain Mir, Chief Organiser, Fallah Behboodh Committee Pampore remembered him as geat COVID- 19 warrior.

” Dr Ashraf, Senior Medical Officer District Hospital Pulwama was treating covid patients since the beginning of pandemic. He was a covid warrior/hero who worked day and night for the society without thinking about himself and his family,” mournful Husain said, adding it was unfortunate that he lost the battle against this deadly virus after being on ventilator for about 2 weeks at SKIMS Soura Srinagar.

The doctor was a remembered as humble and great person who worked for the society for last 20 years.

“He used to treat patients free of cost on holidays,” Husain said.

Dr Ashraf was selected for MBBS in the year 1988. After completing his MBBS, Dr Arshraf served at different places: SDH Pampore, DH Shopian and was presently working as a senior medical officer at district hospital Pulwama.

His father, Ghulam Hassan Mir, who passed few months ago due to cardiac arrest, was a saffron grower and businessman. He is survived by his wife ,a daughter ,a son and a widow mother. Mohammad Afzal Bhat said remembered him as a brilliant doctor who lost his life in the line of duty.

” His service and contribution to Pampore, Pulwama and other areas will be remembered for long,” he said, adding he was an inspiration for many youth. Dr. Gulzar Ahmad BMO Pampore condoled his death and expressed sympathies with bereaved family.

“it is very sad that he passed away Sunday morning, all medical fraternity is sharing grief with his family,” he said.

He added that his two latest test reports returned negative for COVID-19 but he died due to complications caused by the disease.

A Senior Health official said that Dr. Ashraf was a front line covid warrior who contracted Covid 19 while on duty and was shifted to SKIMS Srinagar when he developed complications two weeks back.

“He was later on admitted in Intensive Care Unit(ICU) there as he could not maintain Oxygen saturation due to bilateral pneumonia, finally lost the battle of life early morning today,” he said.

Deputy commissioner Pulwama Raghav Langer, Chief medical officer Pulwama and medical superintendent DH Pulwama, BMO Pampore Dr Gulzar Ahmad, BMO Rajopora Dr Javaid Butt, Tehsildar Pampore Ishtiyaq Mohi-ud-Din and other officials were present in his funeral.

Expressing condolences , DC Pulwama Raghav Langer said that Dr. Ashraf’s ” sacrifice for the cause of ailing humanity will be in our hearts and will make COVID warriors fight the pandemic with greater determination .

He said that District Adminstation Pulwama is deeply pained with his untimely demise besides praying for the departed soul .

He added that the efforts Dr Ashraf put in the fight against COVID-19 is an inspiration for all of us besides setting standards for others in exhibiting selflessness and devotion.

He said that the sudden and tragic passing away of the brave doctor is an irreparable loss for the medical faternity in particular and all of us in general.

Drugs Control Organisation, Provincial president JKTF, Mohammad Afzal Bhat , Member Parliment Hasnain Masoodi, Former Minister Mir Zahoor Ahmad and Bar Association Pampore also condoled the sad demise of Dr Mohammad Ashraf.

In a statement said, Dr. Ashraf is an inspiration to the frontline health workers engaged in battle against COVID-19 pandemic and a martyr who sacrificed himself in the line of duty. He also expressed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for peace and highest place in Jannah to the departed soul.

