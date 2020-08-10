DDC B’la reviews progress of upgradation work on Baramulla-Gulmarg highway

BARAMULLA: District Development Commissioner (DDC) Baramulla, Dr G N Itoo today chaired a meeting of concerned officers to review progress on the strengthening and upgradation work of existing carriageway to intermediate lane on Baramulla-Gulmarg section of NH 701A.
On the occasion, a detailed discussion on the subject was held during which it was informed through a power point presentation, that DPR of the said project has already been prepared.
It was also informed that the road having a length of 42.80 km, is being upgraded at an estimated cost of Rs 152,43cr.
The DDC took a detailed account of all the aspects and said that the road plays a vital role in developing tourism as it connects Baramulla with the famous tourist destination, Gulmarg.
He also directed the concerned agencies to ramp up the pace of work so that it is completed well within the stipulated timeframe.
The DDC also stressed to work in coordination and cohesion besides directed to sort out all bottle necks in a time bound manner.
Among others, the meeting was attended by ADC, Joint Director Planning, heads of various engineering departments among other concerned functionaries.
