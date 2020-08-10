DC Gbl calls for strict adherence of Covid protocol

GANDERBAL: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ganderbal, Shafqat Iqbal today urged upon the Health Department for strict implementation and adherence of fresh SOPs, guidelines besides ensuring achieving the daily sampling targets.
The DC said this while chairing a meeting to review the implementation of these SOPs, guidelines in the district.
During the meeting threadbare discussion was held on various issues including action taken report on last meeting, review of contact tracing, adherence to daily sampling targets, health care to Covid-19 positive patients and hygiene.
While addressing the meeting, the DC stressed on strict adherence of new guidelines prescribed under new SOPs and aggressive testing of symptomatic patients so that timely tracing of affected person can be made possible.
The CMO briefed the DDC about implementation of new SOPs, guidelines and other parameters, availability of Pulse Oximeters, thermometer besides other mitigation efforts taken by the Health Department.
The DC directed CMO to ensure safety of the doctors and paramedics who are directly dealing with COVID positive patients in the district.
The meeting also reviewed the status of Aarogya-setu applications by such persons who are permitted for home quarantine.
Among others, the meeting was attended by ADC Ganderbal, Farooq Ahmad Baba, Chief Planning Officer, CMO Ganderbal, DHO, Tehsildars, BMOs and other officials from Heath Department.
