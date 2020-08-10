DAK, MFA express condolences

Srinagar: Doctors Association Kashmir (DAK) Sunday condoled the sad demise of Dr Mohd Ashraf Mir from Pampore who died of COVID-19.The said doctor was presently working as Senior Medical Officer at District Hospital Pulwama.

President DAK, Dr Suhail Naik said, “Dr Ashraf was a frontline covid warrior who contracted the virus while on duty and was shifted to Sher-I-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) when he developed complications about 2 weeks back.

He was later admitted in Intensive Care Unit(ICU) there as he could not maintain Oxygen saturation due to bilateral pneumonia and lost the battle of life early morning today.

DAK said that, Dr Ashraf is a true martyr as he without caring for consequences of contracting the Covid 19 served his patients.

DAK salutes martyrdom of Dr Ashraf and expresses the deepest condolence with the bereaved family and prayed for the departed soul.

DAK said that the entire medical fraternity is saddened with the loss of the deceased doctor and is in shoulder to shoulder with his family and relatives in this hour of grief.

Meanwhile,MFA also held an emergency meeting of its executive was held under the chairmanship of its President Prof Sajad Qazi to condole the sudden demise of Dr Mohd Ashraf Mir, Medical Officer District Hospital Pulwama.

The members while paying rich tributes to the departed soul appreciated the tireless efforts put in by him while treating the Covid patients and sacrificing his own life.

According to MFA his martyrdom has laid an impeccable mark in the entire medical fraternity and society at large. The members offered fateha and prayers to the departed soul.The members wished and prayed to Allah to grant him a place in Jannat and give courage to his family to bear the loss. His supreme sacrifice shall always be remembered by Medical Fraternity of Kashmir in particular and people of Kashmir in general.

MFA appeals the administration to take adequate measures to rehabilitate his family appropriately. MFA reteriates that it shall continue to fight its war against the deadly covid virus despite all odds.

