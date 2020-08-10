COVID-19 tally breaches 25,000 mark in J&K, death toll soars to 478

Srinagar: COVID-19 infections crossed the 25,000 mark in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday with the region reporting 470 new cases in the day.
While 363 cases were detected within J&K, the remaining 107 cases were detected from amongst the travelers into the region taking the overall infection tally to 25367, the government’s COVID-19 bulletin for the day read.
As per the data, the death toll related to the disease has risen to 478 in J&K.
There are 7514 active COVID-19 cases in J&K while 17375 patients have recovered from the disease.
