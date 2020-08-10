Advisor Sharma welcomes setting up of SAT Centre in Srinagar

SRINAGAR: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, KK Sharma, has welcomed setting up of Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT) Centre in Srinagar.

In a message, while appreciating the move, Advisor said that it is for the first time that such Centre has been set up in Jammu and Kashmir, which would provide an opportunity to the student to sit in this prestigious test, which is used by every college in USA and many other countries for making admissions. He said that it would save the students time and resources to travel to other parts of country to appear in the said test, which is being held twice a year.

Advisor also complimented the management of Delhi Public School (DPS) and expressed appreciation for the faculty concerned who participated in setting up of the necessary protocols for making the institute eligible for being a SAT Centre. It would be highly beneficial to the students of Jammu and Kashmir and open new vistas for them, he added.

