A dozen injured as minibus turns turtle in Ganderbal

Ganderbal: At least 12 persons were injured after a vehicle they were travelling in skidded off the road and turned turtle in Baderkund area of central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on Monday.

An official said that a mini bus carrying passengers on way to Ganderbal skidded off at Baderkund along the national Highway resulting into injuries to at least 12 persons.

Locals and police launched a rescue operation shifting the injured to District Hospital Ganderbal for treatment.

Officials identified the injured as Abdul Razaq Magary resident of Wayial, Mohammad Shafi Gujar resident of Yarmuqum, Abdul Gani Rather resident of Cherwan Kangan, Abdul Rehman Rana resident of Mamar Kangan, Rafeeqa Begam resident of Prang Kangan and Fayzan Fayaz resident of Prang and they have been shifted to SKIMS for further treatment.

A senior police official said that condition of three of the injured persons is said to be critical. (KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print