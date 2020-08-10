2 militant associates held in Sopore: Police

Sopore: Jammu and Kashmir police on Monday claimed to have arrested two militant associates from Sopore in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

The duo dentified as Ishfaq Ahmad Mir son of Ghulam Hassan Mir of Gund Brath and Mohammad Shafi Bhat son of Late Mohammad Maqbool of Darpora Bomai were held at checkpoint by a joint team of 22RR, SOG, CRPF 179, 92 BN and Sopore police at Darpora Bomai, a police official said.

He said that a Hand Grenade and 20 AK-47 rounds were recovered from the duo’s possession.

A case understand relevant sections of law has also been registered in Police Station Bomai in this regard. (KNO)

